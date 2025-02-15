WEST SEATTLE BIZNOTE: The Neighborhood planned for ex-Peel & Press space

Four months after Peel & Press closed at 6503 California SW, a new plan for the space has emerged. It’ll be a restaurant called The Neighborhood, whose proprietors Jenny & Ahmed Almukhtar announced the following via both a note on the door and in social media:

We’re hard at work getting ready to welcome you! Our goal is to open by April, and we can’t wait to share our vision with the Morgan Junction community….

Our Mission:

At The Neighborhood, we’re creating a community-driven, welcoming, inclusive, and vibrant dining destination in West Seattle’s Morgan Junction. Our focus is on delivering great-tasting food and beverages, exceptional service, and genuine hospitality. Rooted in community, we aim to become a local favorite by prioritizing quality, consistency, and connection. We will initially offer pizza, pasta, and our take on Italian classics, eventually branching out to feature American and global fare. To complement our menu, we will also offer a carefully curated selection of spirits, beer, wine, and mocktails. Looking ahead, our long-term goals include offering brunch on weekends and hosting pop-up restaurant concepts on Mondays and Tuesdays. On these days, The Neighborhood will also be available for private event bookings, giving you the opportunity to host your own customized gathering in our space. All ages are welcome, and we look forward to serving everyone in the Neighborhood!