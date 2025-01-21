BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Cascadia Fresh Market closes

(File photo courtesy Cascadia Fresh Market)

Eight months after opening in the former Delridge Grocery Co-op space on the ground floor of Cottage Grove Commons in North Delridge, Cascadia Fresh Market has closed. Proprietor Jill Moore from Cascadia Produce had always framed it as a trial run. We had asked her recently for an update – and here’s what she sent us today:

Cascadia Fresh Market on Delridge has closed. Established as a pilot in May 2024 to test whether a low-cost market could thrive in a food desert, we now have our answer… and it’s a resounding “kind of.”

The Fresh Market succeeded in many ways. It covered its bills and the cost of food plus a little extra. But in nine months, I couldn’t quite move it to true business profitability. While this was disappointing, it was also incredibly enlightening. Launching a market involves much more than just managing the cost of food. A market is about community engagement, and that was by far the most gratifying part of running one in my own neighborhood.

However, even with a predictable schedule and food available right in their community, people have established habits. Changing those takes time — more time than a single year. The low-cost market model is essential, but I’ve come to believe it’s best suited to food security nonprofits, which are equipped to operate with the support of volunteers, grants, and other resources.

At Cascadia Produce, our larger business, we specialize in providing low-cost food in pallet quantities, primarily to food security organizations. At the Fresh Market, the model was reversed — we sold small amounts of a lot of different things. This required us to rethink sourcing and learn the logistics of smaller, right-sized deliveries, all while minimizing fresh food waste on slower market days.

We became passionate about moving case quantities of food more efficiently, which led us to utilize tools like the Too Good To Go app and partner with local hunger relief organizations for regular gleaning. I’m proud of how little went to compost during our time at the market. Fresh fruit and vegetables really can be lower cost than processed food when we layer distribution methods at a scale of economy.

I’m also proud of how welcoming the Fresh Market was — its bright, simple charm seemed to immediately relax people from all walks. It was so fun to discuss food systems and the curious ways food and people fall through the cracks. I met so many good dogs. If the space had included easier parking and more visible signage, this letter might have been very different.

So much went well. If you ever have the chance to run a project where you can engage in long, meaningful conversations with neighbors, take it. I loved the talks, tending the vegetables, and sourcing exciting new foods.

I firmly believe a nonprofit could build on the Fresh Market model and succeed with the support of volunteers and grant-funded employees. With food security funding set to decrease in Washington by June 2025, I’m happy to open-source the Fresh Market playbook. Cascadia Produce would gladly step back into the role of supplier for any organization willing to iterate on the model. Anyone who would like to discuss this should contact me at jill@cascadiaveg.com.

I owe a huge thank-you to our partners like the West Seattle Food Bank and the DESC building, which owns the Fresh Market space. Local elementary school PTAs, West Seattle Junction FC, various local community organizations, and my wonderful neighbors all offered incredible support.

As for what’s next: I’ve begun conversations about new ways to bring food to North Delridge. It’s too early to share specifics, but there are exciting possibilities. Cascadia Produce works alongside true innovators in food access, and we’re not pausing. We have a huge warehouse of food and we will find a way to connect it to our own neighborhood in some fashion. One thing I can share: this spring, Carrot Man’s Carrot Stand (our free-food stand) will return to 25th Ave SW!

In the meantime, I’ll be hosting a Produce-Only Pop-Up at the Fresh Market space on February 9th, from 12–7 PM, with the possibility of another later in the month. We still accept SNAP/EBT and Fresh Bucks along with cash and card payments. Follow Cascadia Produce or Cascadia Fresh Market for updates. We love you, Delridge.