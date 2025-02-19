West Seattle, Washington

19 Wednesday

TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Wednesday watch

February 19, 2025 6:00 am
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

6:00 AM: Good morning – it’s Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Rainy and breezy today, high around 50. Today’s sunrise/sunset – 7:07 am and 5:39 pm.

SCHOOL REMINDER

-Some schools go back today after a few days of midwinter break, but others – including Seattle Public Schools – are out all week.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro busesRegular schedule.

Water Taxi Also on a regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Regular service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Issaquah and M/V Cathlamet, plus M/V now serving as the “bonus boat.”

CLOSURE ALERT

-As noted here, the Highway 99 tunnel will close overnight Friday night into Saturday morning.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Wednesday watch"

  • StopTheCrime February 19, 2025 (9:09 am)
    Cars rumbled, broken into on 45th SW and Charlestown last njght.  We never leave cars unlocked, but one last night it was, the other hacked.  So perps are either lucky, or out checking every night.

    • WSB February 19, 2025 (9:14 am)
      Rumbled?

