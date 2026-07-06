SKY SIGHTS: Another look at two holiday-weekend shows

Before the holiday weekend is entirely in the rear-view mirror – new views of what we’ve already shown briefly:

FRIDAY AURORA: Kevin Freitas just sent that time-lapse video of the Northern Lights seen, faintly, from West Seattle on Friday night (featured here that night thanks to a reader tip/photo).

The next night …

SATURDAY FIREWORKS: On Sunday morning, we featured a photo by David Hutchinson of the Lake Union fireworks as seen from West Seattle. Since then, Bob Spears has sent several pics – above and below:

Thanks again to everyone who shares photos and video with us so we can share with tens of thousands of your neighbors! (Email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293=6302 any time.)