READER REPORTS: Prowler/peeper returns; recognize this car?

Two reader reports tonight:

PROWLER/PEEPER RETURNS: A North Admiral resident (California near Palm), reports, “This guy has entered our gated area twice from the alley to California. The first time was 1/15/25 at 6:15 a.m., and the second was today at 6:06 a.m. I wanted to let you know so I can warn others in the area. I have alerted our neighborhood watch group, the building owner where the guy was peeping, and the tenant.” This clip is a closer look as he opens the gate. Police report # is 25-035150.

RECOGNIZE THIS CAR? Possibly stolen, says the reader who’s noticed it for “some days now”:

I live on 44th Ave SW between Oregon and Genesee and noticed an unfamiliar car parked for quite a few days now. Initially, its lights were on and now they are not, probably a dead battery at this point. It seems like maybe someone stole the car and dumped it. Hoping the owner recognizes it and can get their car back.

They’ll be reporting it to police.