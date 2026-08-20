SATURDAY: Wine in the Woods to benefit DNDA

DNDA – Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association – does a lot of community work – from environmental restoration to housing – and you can help support that by participating in its Wine in the Woods fundraiser this Saturday. Registration remains open. Here’s what it’s about:

DNDA is having our 30th annual Wine in the Woods event on August 22nd, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Set in the beautiful private garden surrounding the historic West Seattle home of longtime DNDA supporter Maryanne Tagney, this special evening brings together nature, community, and purpose.

Wine in the Woods is one of DNDA’s most important annual fundraisers, supporting programs that connect people with nature, restore local ecosystems, and create meaningful outdoor experiences for youth, families, and volunteers across West Seattle. Guests will enjoy wine and refreshments while learning about DNDA’s environmental justice work, current projects, and vision for the future. Attendees will be invited to make a donation in support of these programs.

As DNDA celebrates its 30th anniversary, we’re proud of the impact we’ve made together. In the past year alone, our nature programs engaged more than 1,000 youth, mobilized over 2,200 volunteers, restored habitat throughout the Delridge corridor, and planted nearly 2,500 native plants.

Anyone interested can RSVP at the Eventbrite page linked here.