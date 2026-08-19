FOLLOWUP: Permanent no-parking signs imminent for SW Wildwood Place; truck-safety requirement planned

Two followups on safety measures discussed at last week’s Fauntleroy bicycling-safety forum (WSB coverage here), spurred by the death of Maridee Bonadea on SW Wildwood Place in June:

NO-PARKING ZONE: As we reported, the temporary no-parking signs went up on the south side of Wildwood – where Ms. Bonadea died – the day after the forum. We asked SDOT when the permanent signage would be installed, and today they tell us it’s happening tomorrow:

We can confirm that on Thursday, SDOT plans to make the temporary no-parking restrictions on the south side of SW Wildwood Place permanent. The work will include permanent no-parking signs and interim paint hatching with plastic delineators. We are continuing to evaluate a potential all-way STOP at Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Wildwood Place, including additional data and operational considerations. We’re also continuing work on other safety improvements in the area and expect to have more information to share soon.

TRUCK SAFETY: Also discussed at the forum: Side guards for trucks. Legislation to require them on trucks used by city contractors is under development, according to a slide in this deck prepared for tomorrow morning’s meeting of the City Council Transportation, Waterfront, and Seattle Center Committee, which is chaired by District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka. The committee also is scheduled to discuss a package of other transportation-safety legislation Saka is proposing, according to this announcement.