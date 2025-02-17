NOMINATION TIME! Who should win the 2025 Westside Awards?

It’s time for your nominations for this year’s Westside Awards! Here’s the announcement:

The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Westside Awards, recognizing businesses, organizations, and individuals making a significant impact in West Seattle.

Each year, the Chamber highlights those who contribute to the strength and growth of our local economy. Community members are encouraged to submit nominations in the following categories:

• Westside Business of the Year – Recognizing an established business (3+ years) demonstrating success, growth, and community involvement.

• Westside Emerging Business of the Year – Honoring a promising new business (under 3 years) making a strong impact in the community.

• Westside Not-for-Profit of the Year – Celebrating non-profit organizations dedicated to social good and community service.

• Westsider of the Year – Recognizing an individual who has made a lasting impact through leadership, volunteerism, or service.

Nominations are open online here and will close on Tuesday, March 14, 2025.

“The Westside Awards celebrate the businesses, non-profits, and individuals who help shape West Seattle as a strong and connected community,” said Rachel Porter, Executive Director of the West Seattle Chamber. “Those nominated represent the passionate dedication that drives local business innovation and success.”

The Annual Westside Awards Breakfast will take place in person on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at the Hall at Fauntleroy, where the Chamber will recognize the winners and finalists.

A look at past winners can be found here: loom.ly/EjWEFFs