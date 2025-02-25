FOLLOWUP: Milestone for Alki Elementary construction

Despite the stormy weather, workers are on site today at the Alki Elementary rebuild project; Don sent the photo showing the concrete pour that’s under way. If you’ve passed the site in recent days and noticed the white tent-like structures, those have been part of the preparations for this. This is for the building’s ground floor; other work already been done includes foundation construction and piping for utilities including the building’s heating and cooling system. We asked the district about any other updates, and a spokesperson says, “The mass timber structure installation will begin in March.” The new school is expected to open in fall of 2026; staff and students will have been in temporary quarters at the former Schmitz Park Elementary site for three years by then. It’s been a year and a half since the old school was demolished; after demolition, the start of construction was on hold until an appeal was resolved.