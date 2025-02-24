FOLLOWUP: Demolition begins at 4448 California project site

Thanks for the photo! Demolition is under way at 4448 California SW [map], a few doors north of California/Oregon in The Junction. We reported a week and a half ago that it was imminent after a fence went up around the building whose final tenants had included Rush Hour and West Seattle Coworking (both of which moved to new locations months ago). As we noted then, the plans show its nearly 90 units are planned to be half apartments, half “lodging” (hotel), with about 3,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, and no offstreet parking. It’s another collaboration between Housing Diversity Corporation, STS Construction Services (WSB sponsor), and Atelier Drome architects (WSB sponsor), also currently building a mixed-use project at 9201 Delridge Way SW. This one is expected to be complete in the second half of next year.