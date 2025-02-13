DEVELOPMENT: Construction about to start on next major West Seattle Junction project

Thanks to Bill for the tip that fencing was up around the site of 4448 California SW [map], long planned for a seven-story mixed-use building. A spokesperson for the development team confirmed to WSB that demolition is expected within days, and a groundbreaking ceremony is planned in early March, now that the project has obtained financing. This is the same team that built the newly opened Harbor Flats apartments and is constructing 9201 Delridge Way SW, with the 17th/Roxbury site also in their portfolio – Housing Diversity Corporation, STS Construction Services, and Atelier Drome architects. The plans for 4448 California show its nearly 90 units are planned to be half apartments, half “lodging” (hotel). The online files also show that, like most developments, for the Mandatory Housing Affordability requirement, the owners have opted to pay the city a fee for affordable-housing development elsewhere rather than include it in their project; they were charged, and have paid, $595,000. (There will be some reduced-rent apartments because of the project’s participation in the city’s Multi-Family Tax Exemption program.) The development team spokesperson says that with construction about to start, completion is expected in fall of next year. (Note: Harbor Flats, STS, and Atelier Drome are WSB sponsors.)