VIDEO: Playtime for river otter on West Seattle shore

Thanks to Emily for sending that video of a river otter – that’s what we see in Puget Sound, not sea otters – on the shore at Don Armeni Boat Ramp this afternoon. Emily says, “I just saw the coolest thing … I was sitting here on my blanket hanging out when I noticed a couple looking at an otter that was just hanging out in the mud on the grass rolling around. It was about 20 feet from me. They kept backing up because it was where they were originally standing and it just popped out of the rocks to hang out for a bit. I got this video of it. So cool!!!” As we’ve noted before, river otters’ dens are generally onshore, even some distance inland, so you might see them crossing streets like Alki Avenue, Harbor Avenue, even Fauntleroy Way. Learn more about them via this “Living with Wildlife” fact sheet.