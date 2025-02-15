Ever wonder what happens before those Girl Scout Cookies get to you? See what happened today at WestSide Baby

(WSB photos/video)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

A new partnership blossomed today, as dozens of local Girl Scout troops picked up cases of cookies outside the WestSide Baby warehouse in White Center – and left behind gifts: Thousands of donated diapers!

It’s the first year of this new partnership – WestSide Baby’s back lot was perfect for delivering and distributing more than 5,000 cases of this year’s taste treats, from Samoas to S’mores, Lemon-Ups to Tagalongs.

It was an especially good fit as a “family-forward event,” WS Baby’s Will Owen noted. Volunteers of all ages were there to help distribute the cases of cookies, set aside for troops based on their advance orders as well as what they expect to sell when cookie booths open in less than two weeks. This volunteer group was from Troop 46282 – Emery, Sophie, and Rondy, plus helper August:

The Girl Scouts’ Service Unit, 550 – which includes 60 troops from West Seattle to Vashon Island – had planned everything perfectly – until a delivery delay almost threatened the pickup plans – but the trucks showed up a few hours later than scheduled, just in time for pickups to happen this afternoon after all:

This truck was particularly welcome – one volunteer looking at the boxes excitedly exclaimed, “I see green!” – that meant its load included the most popular Girl Scout Cookies of all, Thin Mints (“I need 34 cases!” declared one troop rep standing by):

Cami Allers, managing the day’s logistics, told us that if troops run out before cookie-selling season is over, there’s a designated “Cookie Cupboard” from which they can get more.

While cookie booths will open Friday, February 28 – look for your nearest one(s) here (or order online!) – WestSide Baby is launching a campaign of its own the day after that. Development and communications director Morgan McGinn told us the next donation campaign starts March 1st; watch for news of how to help. Diaper donations are always welcome, and the sizes most needed right now are 4, 5, and 6, plus pullups. Meantime, volunteers continued tallying thousands of Scout-donated diapers today even as the cookie pickups continued:

We’re waiting to hear who finished as the top troops on the diaper-donation list; everyone who brought some in got a goodie bag, which included information about the tens of thousands of children that West Seattle-founded WestSide Baby serves every year. (Here’s how you can help them too.)