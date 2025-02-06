COUNTDOWN: ‘Big changes’ for West Seattle recycling/shredding event, now 1 month away

(WSB photo from 2024 recycling event)

One month (and two days) until the annual “Beyond the Cart” recycling/shredding event presented by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and West Seattle Junction Association. We first told you about it last month; today, they sent the official announcement, including word of “big changes”:

Have stuff to recycle that doesn’t go in your cart? Bring it to the West Seattle Recycling & Reuse Collection event on Saturday, March 8 between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM! We host this event every year to collect items for recycling and reuse that can’t go in your home recycle carts or dumpsters. Events are free and open to all Seattle residents.

We heard your feedback and made big changes! This year, you’ll park your car in the South Seattle College north parking lot and walk your material to each truck instead of waiting in a long line of cars. Early and late drop-offs will not be accepted, and trucks leave when full.

ACCEPTED ITEMS:

• Foam blocks

• Household batteries (no damaged batteries)

• Florescent tubes and bulbs (no broken bulbs, limit: 4 ft.)

• Small, empty propane camping canisters

• Small electronics (TVs, computers, etc.)

• Small appliances (non-freon)

• Paper for shredding (limit: 4 boxes of paper)

• Clothing, accessories, bedding, and curtains in good condition

• Home goods and toys

ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED:

• Stained, ripped, or worn-out fabrics

• Mismatched items (single shoes, etc.)

• Furniture

• Hazardous waste

• Automotive waste

• Construction waste

• Car seats

• Mattresses

• Household garbage, yard waste, or recycling