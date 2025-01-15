SAVE THE DATE: 2025’s first announced recycling/shredding event

(WSB photo, March 2024)

We always get questions about free recycling/shredding events in West Seattle, so we’re passing along what we just heard from the West Seattle Junction Association, that they’re again co-sponsoring a big drop-in event with the WS Chamber of Commerce. It’ll be Saturday, March 8, likely 9 am-noon, at the usual place, the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). They’re working on some improvements to avoid the big dropoff backup, but otherwise, it’ll likely be the same arrangement of options – shredding, electronics and other small home items, styrofoam, and more. Watch for full details later this winter. (If you can’t wait that long to recycle something, there are options for various kinds of items – try the “Where Does It Go?” lookup.)