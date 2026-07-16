PREVIEW: A few words from your 2026 West Seattle Grand Parade Grand Marshal

(Matt and Kisha Vaughan accepting Retailer of the Year national award in May)

As mentioned here on Tuesday, when the West Seattle Grand Parade rolls onto California Avenue SW at SW Lander this Saturday at 11 am, Easy Street Records and Café proprietor Matt Vaughan will be riding in a Corvette Marque Club convertible as 2026 Grand Marshal. Parade organizers asked him to share reflections on what that’ll be like; here’s what he wrote:

I started working on California Ave when I was 16 years old, back in 1984, at Penny Lane Records (where the great men’s-clothing store Mystery Made is now, 4537 California Ave SW) . I then opened my own store in late ’87 and moved it where it is today in August of 1989. I’ve witnessed almost every West Seattle Grand Parade since, 5 decades worth.

California Ave has been my main street; there’s not a street anywhere in the world that I’ve travelled up and down more, that has brought me more friendly smiles, waves, and good times. My kids have gone to Madison Middle School and West Seattle High School. My wife Kisha is a fitness instructor at Inspire. There are so many great businesses all along California Ave. Family dinners, date nights, watching ball games with friends, book stores, grocery stores, delis, ice cream, coffees, wine shops, beers…I really don’t need to leave. To be the Grand Marshal of this year’s parade is so cool. I didn’t think I was old enough to be considered, but ok, I accept.

This parade has got to be one of the longest running in the state. I heard 1934, originally started by the American Legion. There are some other fun parades throughout King County, but many of them are corporate=sponsored. This isn’t. It’s truly a parade for the people, by the people. The Rotary Club of West Seattle puts this parade on. That organization is doing such great work. They create scholarships for our youth, toy drives for our youngsters, they help fund our local public-school music departments, as well as the West Seattle Big Band. Beyond all this, they are one of the great networking organizations for all of our small businesses in the area. If you are thinking of opening a small business, the Rotary Club can be of great service.

Youth, music, parade ! I’m in. Hope they got a Corvette for me. This is such a great honor; thanks to all that organize this annual event. Proud to live in West Seattle, raise a family here, and run a business here.