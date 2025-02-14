14 possibilities for February’s first West Seattle Sunday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are highlights for your Sunday:

SKI SHUTTLE: Shuttle to Crystal Mountain now picks up at 7:15 am Sundays at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor).

KING TIDE: One of three times for the highest predicted tide of the year – 12.9 feet – is at 7:42 am.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet for today’s run at 9 am at West Seattle Grounds in North Admiral. (2141 California SW)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece (35th/Roxbury).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, with winter produce (root vegetables! greens! cabbage! apples!), plus beverages, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared hot food, baked goods, nuts, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

MAKERS’ MARKET: While you’re in The Junction, also visit Jet City Labs (4547 California SW), 10 am-2 pm, for their first Makers’ Market of the year.

DUWAMISH TRIBE LONGHOUSE & CULTURAL CENTER: The longhouse is open for visitors, 10 am-5 pm. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool to get your project going, or to finish assembling a holiday gift? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC WORKSHOPS: Five-workshop series starts 12:15 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

YOGA SERIES STARTS: At 1 pm, first of eight weeks for Yoga with Miche in The Admiral District – our calendar listing has details.

AT KENYON HALL: Beethoven string quartets, performed by Seattle string quartet Pure Flavor, 2:30 pm. (7904 35th SW)

MUSICIANS FOR THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), enjoy the music and do a good deed by bringing nonperishable food and/or cash for the West Seattle Food Bank.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, 6:30 pm and later admission times. Tickets and info here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday nights bring music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!