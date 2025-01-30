WEST SEATTLE SHORES: Highest (predicted) tide of the year Sunday

(File photo from past ‘king tide,’ by David Hutchinson at Alki)

While most are focusing on the possibility of snow this weekend (no alerts yet!), it’s also of note that Sunday will be one of three days this year with the highest predicted high tide – 12.9 feet – one of the so-called “king tides.” That’s what’s expected at 7:42 am Sunday (February 2), as well as on the mornings of December 6-7. Will that truly be the year’s highest tide? Shore-watchers know that atmospheric conditions can affect what actually happens; you can track the actual water levels via this page, which you can always find linked from the WSB West Seattle Weather page.