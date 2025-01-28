West Seattle, Washington

28 Tuesday

39℉

THINK SUMMER! Register for 2025 Loop the ‘Lupe before price goes up

January 28, 2025 6:41 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Fun stuff to do | High Point | How to help | West Seattle news

(WSB photo from 2024 Loop the ‘Lupe)

Even as another near-freezing night begins, and as the possibility of snow lurks in the forecast, we have reason to think summer: Registration is open for this year’s Loop the ‘Lupe, with participation options including Seattle’s only 5K obstacle course! WSB has long been a community co-sponsor of Loop the ‘Lupe, and we’re sharing this announcement from organizers:

The early deadline for the BEST price on Loop the ‘Lupe, the only obstacle-course race in Seattle city limits, expires on Friday, January 31st! Register before midnight on January 31, use the coupon NEWYEAR5 at checkout, and save up to 40% off what you’d pay on race day. (Psst: Lock down even more discounts when you register 4+ people at a time!) Loop the ‘Lupe is Saturday, June 7, at Walt Hundley Playfield.

Sign up at loopthelupe.com.

Share This

No Replies to "THINK SUMMER! Register for 2025 Loop the 'Lupe before price goes up"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.