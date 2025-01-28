THINK SUMMER! Register for 2025 Loop the ‘Lupe before price goes up

(WSB photo from 2024 Loop the ‘Lupe)

Even as another near-freezing night begins, and as the possibility of snow lurks in the forecast, we have reason to think summer: Registration is open for this year’s Loop the ‘Lupe, with participation options including Seattle’s only 5K obstacle course! WSB has long been a community co-sponsor of Loop the ‘Lupe, and we’re sharing this announcement from organizers:

The early deadline for the BEST price on Loop the ‘Lupe, the only obstacle-course race in Seattle city limits, expires on Friday, January 31st! Register before midnight on January 31, use the coupon NEWYEAR5 at checkout, and save up to 40% off what you’d pay on race day. (Psst: Lock down even more discounts when you register 4+ people at a time!) Loop the ‘Lupe is Saturday, June 7, at Walt Hundley Playfield.

Sign up at loopthelupe.com.