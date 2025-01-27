MISSING: Have you seen this teenager?

Just in, a family’s request for help finding this missing teenager:

Her name is Annabel – she goes by Roscoe. She was wearing flannel pajama pants that were plaid (red/black), dark brown bomber jacket with a cream-colored collar; her hair is short black, pulled back in small braids. Black and white saddle shoes. 17 years old, 5’5”, 115-120 lbs. She has her septum/nose piercing in. She was at West Seattle High until around lunchtime. Last known location: 3800 block of 36th Ave SW.

SPD case number: 25-25439. If seen, please call 911 and reference the case number.