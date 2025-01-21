PHOTOS: Here’s what students, Scouts, and other MLK Day of Service volunteers did at Lincoln Park

One of the local MLK Day of Service volunteering opportunities we featured in advance was a forest-restoration event at Lincoln Park. Today we have photos and words of gratitude sent by forest steward Lisa McGinty from Friends of Lincoln Park:

We are so thankful for the 91 volunteers who braved the cold and brought the sun to honor MLKJ and build community while caring for the land. This event was co-led by WSHS Earth Club students Tatum Paddock, Charlie Lewis, Madi Krehbiel, Lizzy Greene, Noah Swab, Cooper Schwerin, and Adam Gosztola. Thanks also to local Cub Scouts 282 for bringing their fun energy.

You can watch here for future Lincoln Park volunteering opportunities (and elsewhere too – right now that page shows four West Seattle events in the next week alone).