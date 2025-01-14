FOLLOWUP: What SDOT says about crash-plagued West Seattle Bridge spot

(Reader photo from crash and fire January 3)

After multiple crashes (including this one and this one) weekend before last toward the southwest end of the West Seattle Bridge – near the pullout by the “Welcome to West Seattle” sign and remaining “Walking on Logs” sculptures – we asked SDOT if they’re looking into that particular spot.

(January 5 photo from commenter SeaKev)

Though neither crash resulted in serious injuries, among other things, they had other effects – such as, both led to callouts for SDOT responders to come reset the jersey barriers that the crashes had knocked out of place, which required blocking traffic for a time. Meantime, here’s what SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson told WSB:

Thank you for bringing this pattern to our attention … we’re still working on this question for you. Our pavement engineers and Vision Zero team are looking into this location to better understand the history and current conditions and consider potential next steps.

Some commenters have wondered whether a change in pavement types at that spot is a factor in these crashes – or whether it’s just a speed problem – or maybe a risk faced by certain types of vehicles. Even a quick search of our archives shows crashes at that spot for years. (Side notes – the number of crashes in our archives outstrips what’s shown on the SDOT collision data map, if you’re looking for hard data. And the bridge has had at least one other focused trouble spot before.) We’ll continue checking back to see what SDOT eventually deduces.