Low-low tide, dine-out benefit, sports, more for your West Seattle Monday

(Be careful when working outdoors! Robin’s eggs spotted by Janelle Otterholt)

Here’s our “what’s happening” list for this murky Monday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOW-LOW TIDE: -2.9 feet at 11:57 am, and even lower the next two days (here’s the tide chart).

BABY STORY TIME: Southwest Library’s noontime event is not happening today.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: See City Councilmembers preview what’s ahead for the week, 2 pm. The agenda explains how to watch (no public-comment period at this meeting).

SPORTS: Busy day/night for local high-school competition – Chief Sealth IHS plays softball vs. Franklin at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 3:30 pm; West Seattle HS boys’soccer has a match at 4 pm vs. Seattle Academy at Delridge Playfield and a baseball game vs. Blanchet at 7 at NCSWAC.

HOMEWORK HELP: K-12 students can get free drop-in help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:45 pm.

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Your dinner dollars can help the West Seattle HS Boys’ Soccer program if you get food tonight from Due Cucina (4437 California SW), 5-9 pm – tell them you’re there for the soccer fundraiser!

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: Be seen and heard in your sorrow. 6:30 pm at Mama Be Well Healing Studio with Listening to Grief. Registration/fee info here. (4034A California SW).

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Four places you can play tonight! … Music quiz at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 6:30 and 7:30 pm sessions … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION AT ALKI UCC: Every Monday – doors open at Alki UCC at 6:45, meeting is from 7-8:30. (6115 SW Hinds)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: More Monday night calming – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley presents live music on Monday nights – jazz with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Monday nights, singers welcome for karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

