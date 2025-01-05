UPDATE: Another collision near southwest end of West Seattle Bridge

10:39 PM: Police are dealing with another crash toward the Fauntleroy Way end of the West Seattle Bridge right now. Police are reporting the barrier pushed out of alignment again – we’re not sure which side the crash happened on, but the barrier is reported to be a hazard on the eastbound side. The vehicle reported to be involved was described as a Ford Ranger. No injuries reported, as SFD has not been dispatched.

(Image posted by commenter SeaKev)

10:58 PM: If you’re using that end of the bridge any time soon, note that there are short shutdowns as they reset the barrier (again).

11:25 PM: Officers have just told dispatch that all lanes are now open.