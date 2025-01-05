West Seattle, Washington

05 Sunday

UPDATE: Another collision near southwest end of West Seattle Bridge

January 5, 2025 10:39 pm
4 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

10:39 PM: Police are dealing with another crash toward the Fauntleroy Way end of the West Seattle Bridge right now. Police are reporting the barrier pushed out of alignment again – we’re not sure which side the crash happened on, but the barrier is reported to be a hazard on the eastbound side. The vehicle reported to be involved was described as a Ford Ranger. No injuries reported, as SFD has not been dispatched.

(Image posted by commenter SeaKev)

10:58 PM: If you’re using that end of the bridge any time soon, note that there are short shutdowns as they reset the barrier (again).

11:25 PM: Officers have just told dispatch that all lanes are now open.

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Another collision near southwest end of West Seattle Bridge"

  • SeaKev January 5, 2025 (10:50 pm)
    Reply

    Capture from the scene about 10 minutes ago

    • WSB January 5, 2025 (10:57 pm)
      Reply

      Thank you.

  • Wasa January 5, 2025 (10:56 pm)
    Reply

    The truck is blocking the left lane, it’s the infamous spot near the sign with the metal figures, where the grooved payment transitions to smooth 

  • Josh January 5, 2025 (11:02 pm)
    Reply

    It’s ALWAYS RWD vehicles going too fast. There are caution signs that the majority of people ignore. 

