FREE! Need compost? Giveaway in West Seattle this Saturday

(File photo via SPU)

It’s prime time for mulching, soil-enriching, etc., and you’ve got the opportunity this Saturday to do that with FREE compost that’s being given away at a West Seattle event. GROW just sent us the announcement to be sure you know they’re partnering with Seattle Public Utilities to offer up to a half-yard of compost, 9 am until 1 pm (or until it runs out, if sooner) on Saturday, May 3, at Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW – near the P-Patch, per GROW). Bring your own container and shovel!