Seattle Public Schools questions/concerns/comments? West Seattle event Wednesday

Thanks for the tip. Seattle School Board members are hosting events around the city for general “community engagement,” not just linked to one specific issue or program, and the next one is at Denny International Middle School in West Seattle on Wednesday. All are welcome to attend in the library at Denny (2601 SW Kenyon) 5:30-7 pm Wednesday (April 30). The district hasn’t announced which School Board directors plan to attend – we’re checking – but you can count on this area’s elected representative Gina Topp, who currently serves as the board’s president.