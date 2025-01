(WSB file photo)

One month after the announcement at the Fauntleroy YMCA “town hall” update (WSB coverage here), the expanded schedule has launched. Branch executive Cleveland King confirms that the Fauntleroy Y (co-housed with Fauntleroy UCC at 9140 California SW) now has this schedule:

Monday-Saturday 8 am – 12 noon

Monday -Thursday 4 pm-8 pm

Closed on Sunday

As also announced at last month’s town hall, the Fauntleroy branch is expanding programming too.