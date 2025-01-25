CLOSURE ALERT: Delridge pedestrian-bridge work Monday-Wednesday

(SDOT camera image)

While SDOT deals with the continuing unplanned closure of the low bridge, it has also announced a planned bridge closure – the newly seismically strengthened Delridge/Oregon pedestrian bridge will be closed Monday through Wednesday (January 27-29). Here’s the announcement we received:

The Delridge Pedestrian Bridge will be closed from 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29. As part of the finishing touches on the seismic retrofit, crews will be re-applying sealant to the carbon fiber at the top of the bridge surface to reduce future maintenance and increase safety for everyone. During this time, detours will be put in place for people walking, biking, and rolling, directing them to cross Delridge Way SW at SW Oregon St.

The bridge reopened a month ago; at that time, SDOT warned some short-term closures – like this – would be needed to completely finish the work.