UPDATE: Delridge/Oregon pedestrian bridge reopens

December 19, 2024 1:05 pm
(Reader photo from atop the newly strengthened Delridge pedestrian overpass)

1:05 PM: Two weeks ago, SDOT confirmed to WSB that its other bridge-seismic-strengthening project in West Seattle, the Delridge/Oregon pedestrian bridge, was entering its final phase. Today, we’re hearing from multiple readers that the bridge has reopened and the work zone on the street is clearing. We’re checking with SDOT for the official status and will update when we hear back; the status report earlier this month had said they expected to “temporarily” reopen the strengthened bridge in “early 2025” with some short-term closures necessary later for finishing touches.

2:24 PM: SDOT confirms the bridge has officially reopened.

  • Cooper JcW December 19, 2024 (1:57 pm)
    I love overpass pedestrian bridges…It must be a childhood thing, had to walk on one to and from grade school everyday. It made me seem powerful to be able to walk over cars zooming by underneath me. 😉

  • Jay December 19, 2024 (2:18 pm)
    Hurray!  Those of us on 26th Ave are rejoicing!

