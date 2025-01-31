BIZNOTE: West Seattle Bowl adding to the family, we learn as HomeStreet Bank showcase wraps up.

Though the bowling business has had its challenges, it’s a growth industry for the owners of West Seattle Bowl. They’re about to add another bowling facility to the family – co-owner Mike Gubsch told WSB that they close tomorrow on the purchase of Secoma Lanes in Federal Way. We learned about this while photographing Mike at HomeStreet Bank-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) this morning for the prize drawing ending WS Bowl’s spotlight this month at the bank:

(WSB photos. Above, WS Bowl co-owner Mike Gubsch at center, with HomeStreet’s Sharon Lingbloom and Andrew Tento)

As we’ve noted before, HomeStreet spotlights a local business/organization customer every month, and bank visitors can enter a prize drawing held at month’s end. (Today’s drawing was for a $100 WS Bowl gift card!) So we asked Mike what’s new, and he told us about the Federal Way deal. Secoma Lanes will keep its name, he said – it has almost as much history in its community (more than 60 years!) as WS Bowl has here (more than 75 years, as noted on this T-shirt displayed during the HomeStreet showcase!).

P.S. West Seattle Bowl is hosting a big tournament this weekend, the Espresso Cup.