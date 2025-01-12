West Seattle, Washington

12 Sunday

37℉

BIZNOTE: More clothes at Westwood Village? J.Crew Factory penciled in

January 12, 2025 6:59 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | Westwood

Just weeks after two neighboring businesses closed on the south side of Westwood VillageGameStop and Desert Sun Tanning – a replacement is penciled in for what would be their combined spaces: J.Crew Factory, the brand’s “outlet” arm. We noticed a few weeks ago that a placeholder with no supporting documentation had appeared in permit files; then at the end of this week, a full early-stage filing with confirmatory labeling:

The combined space would be 4,600+ square feet, tiny compared to WWV’s Ross (26,000+) and Marshalls (30,000+) stores. J.Crew’s website shows three Factory stores in the metro area – Auburn, Lynnwood, and Marysville – and two “regular” stores in the area – University Village and Bellevue Square. We’ll contact the chain and WWV management tomorrow to see if they’ll comment; to date, the center’s managers have yet to say anything about the two not-yet-open chain businesses that have continued moving through the permit system for months, Total Wine & More (ex-Staples) and Panda Express (ex-Pet Pros).

Share This

3 Replies to "BIZNOTE: More clothes at Westwood Village? J.Crew Factory penciled in"

  • Jsbm January 12, 2025 (7:28 pm)
    Reply

    Yeeeeesssss!

  • Christopher B. January 12, 2025 (7:43 pm)
    Reply

    That’s a pretty impressive “get” for Westwood Village. Seems like that could be a real draw.

  • k January 12, 2025 (7:55 pm)
    Reply

    Panda Express is a long way from opening.  Walking by the open doors a few weeks ago, the construction crew were still excavating for ground work plumbing.  

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.