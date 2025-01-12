BIZNOTE: More clothes at Westwood Village? J.Crew Factory penciled in

Just weeks after two neighboring businesses closed on the south side of Westwood Village – GameStop and Desert Sun Tanning – a replacement is penciled in for what would be their combined spaces: J.Crew Factory, the brand’s “outlet” arm. We noticed a few weeks ago that a placeholder with no supporting documentation had appeared in permit files; then at the end of this week, a full early-stage filing with confirmatory labeling:

The combined space would be 4,600+ square feet, tiny compared to WWV’s Ross (26,000+) and Marshalls (30,000+) stores. J.Crew’s website shows three Factory stores in the metro area – Auburn, Lynnwood, and Marysville – and two “regular” stores in the area – University Village and Bellevue Square. We’ll contact the chain and WWV management tomorrow to see if they’ll comment; to date, the center’s managers have yet to say anything about the two not-yet-open chain businesses that have continued moving through the permit system for months, Total Wine & More (ex-Staples) and Panda Express (ex-Pet Pros).