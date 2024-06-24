BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Next step for Total Wine & More at Westwood Village

Two and a half months after we first reported that city permit files indicated Total Wine & More would move into Westwood Village‘s ex-Staples space, the shopping center’s owners have finally confirmed it – by adding it to the official WWV map.

(We check the map daily, as it’s been the only way the center “announces” new additions; this status change for the 2501 SW Trenton space is new today.) Still no sign on the exterior of the building at the center’s northeast corner, though.

We’ve renewed our inquiry with Total Wine to ask about timeline. This will be the chain’s third store in Seattle city limits, after Interbay and Northgate.