BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Work under way at Westwood space listed as future Panda Express

For those who have asked “whatever happened to the plan for Panda Express at Westwood Village?”, our photo has two signs that work is finally under way at the former Pet Pros space, just north of QFC. (Plus, a reader walking by over the weekend reported seeing a handwritten sign on the inside of the door bearing the Panda Express name.)

We first reported last October that the space had been labeled as Panda Express on Westwood Village’s directory map, the only way the center’s semi-new owners have “announced” new tenants in recent years. The map spot labeled Panda Express has remained through multiple updates of the map since then, as well as a listing on the center’s leasing flyer (note page 4), but no signage or permit applications have appeared, nor have there been signs of work – until now. The chain has 72 locations in this state already, including Burien just to the south; to date they haven’t responded to inquiries, but we’re trying again.