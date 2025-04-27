BASEBALL: Chief Sealth IHS clinches Metro League 2A championship

With an 11-1 rout of Rainier Beach at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex on Friday night, the Chief Sealth International High School Seahawks became the Metro League’s 2A and Valley Division champs. CSIHS athletic director Ernest Policarpio forwarded info with photos, including the seniors who were celebrated at the game:



(L-R, seniors Luis Toledo Walls, Micah Policarpio, Marko Woelfle, Peter Sketchley, Teo Perala, Brady Murphy, Seth Clark, Rocco Batterson-Ecton)

Two big scoring bursts for the Seahawks: In the bottom of the second, Chief Sealth racked up five runs on three hits. Then they scored another five runs on six hits in the bottom of the third. Senior Teo Perala had three of those runs, four RBI total in the game:

Eleven hits and nine walks factored into the Sealth win, as well as starter Sam Popelka‘s six strikeouts plus four relievers’ strong performances. The Seahawks are now 13-7.