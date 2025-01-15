BIZNOTE: Tanning-salon replacement at Westwood Village

Last weekend we reported on an early-stage permit application for clothing outlet J.Crew Factory to take over and combine the two Westwood Village spaces recently vacated by GameStop and Desert Sun Tanning. Today while we were nearby, a banner caught our eye – it’s over the ex-Desert Sun entrance on the west side of the building, announcing Bronz’d Tanning and Light Spa. The phone number is the same as Desert Sun. The new business has only a bare-bones website; we have an inquiry out to try to find out more.