Registration ends, map/guide work begins for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025!

When registration for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025 ended last night at 11:30 after three and a half weeks, more than 570 sales were signed up – a new WSCGSD record! We’ve spent the day reviewing the final registrations for sale day (just two weeks from tomorrow – 9 am-3 pm Saturday, May 10!), answering WSCGSD questions, and other work making the database ready to turn into the interactive map and printable guide with the numbered locations and descriptions of those 570+ sales. As always, the descriptions promise a vast array of merchandise – two cars, one boat, bikes, plenty of plants, Santa suits, DJ equipment, accordions, pianos, aquarium supplies, “reptile habitat,” even a precious commodity these days – “fresh organic eggs.” And then there’s the sale offering a Honda Element catalytic-converter cage … If Saturday shopping isn’t enough for you, some sellers have added Sunday, a few have added Friday, and some have expanded hours. Some sales have been named – Kitchenpalooza, Bougie on a Budget – while other listings describe a stage of life (along with moving sales and stuff-the-kids-outgrew sales, we have a “changing chapter” sale and many “downsizing” sales. At least two dozen sales with nonprofit beneficiaries, too. You’ll see it all in the map/guide when they’re ready one week before sale day (the link will be here on WSB and at westseattlegaragesale.com). More updates and previews ahead as we get ready for the 20th anniversary WSCGSD!