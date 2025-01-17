BIZNOTE: Aimee Owenz sandwich stand’s upcoming temporary closure

(October photo courtesy Aimee Owenz)

The sibling team that runs the Aimee Owenz sandwich stand/truck at 35th/Barton have a family funeral to attend, so they’ll be closing for a a week. They asked us to share the message circulated to their customers:

Aimee Owenz will be closing at 5 pm on Saturday, January 18 th. We will then be closed the next week – Tuesday, January 21st through Saturday, January 25th. We will be celebrating our beloved Grandma’s life and attending her ceremony across the country. We appreciate your understanding during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding during this difficult time. We will resume making you delicious sandwiches like our Tampa – style pressed Cuban, the amazing Aimee Sandwich, the outstanding Owenz Sandwich, and Boiled Peanuts on Tuesday, January 28th. Thank you for all your support. We appreciate all our customers and our West Seattle neighborhood!

Aimee Owenz has been open for three months on the east side of the ex-Tony’s Market site.