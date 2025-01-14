ALKI POINT HEALTHY STREET: SDOT unveils next steps and survey results

Just in at the end of the day – SDOT‘s latest update on the Alki Point Healthy Street, in the form of a 50-page slide deck. Toward the end, they’ve finally decided what they’re going to do with the southern stretch, part of this list of what’s planned for this year, including extending the walking/biking/rolling lane, adding flashing crossing beacons at 63rd/Beach, and trying to address the “cul-de-sac” confusion on the north side:

And they’re considering making the Beach Drive stretch one-way:

This all follows results of the survey SDOT ran last fall, for which they say they received more than 1,100 responses. Detailed results are here. Here’s the SDOT summary:

If you’ve forgotten how that survey was circulated, here are their toplines on that:

They included study results of usage of the Healthy Street on given dates:

That included a walking/biking breakdown:

And they included some info on how data was connected:

SDOT also says the remaining parking in the area was nowhere near maxed out on the days they studied it:

The full slide deck/report also includes some project history.