FOLLOWUP: SDOT wants your thoughts on how Alki Point Healthy Street changes are working out, and what else you’d like to see

(Constellation Park section of Alki Point Healthy Street, February)

Months after the city installed much-discussed permanent changes on the Alki Point “Healthy Street”— Beach Drive and Alki Avenue’s respective west-of-63rd SW stretches – SDOT is wondering what you think. They;ve sent out a survey solicitation – here’s the heart of it:

Since 2020 SDOT has been partnering with Seattle Parks and Recreation and the community to improve safety and access for people who walk, bike, and roll while enjoying Alki Point. Throughout the past four years SDOT has evaluated the temporary Healthy Street, made adjustments and heard the community call for permanent changes. This year we began the construction on the first phase of permanent improvements including:

-A shared-use path along Beach Drive SW for people walking, biking, and rolling

-Three designated public parking areas

-Speed cushions to slow down vehicles

-A vehicle turnaround at the end of the Alki trail

As a regional destination park and marine reserve habitat, Alki Point serves people enjoying many popular outdoor activities like kayaking and paddle boarding, whale watching, exploring the low tides, and taking in views of sunsets and the mountains. We understand the unique nature of Alki Point and are seeking your feedback on this survey to better understand how the changes are working so far and inform our next steps.