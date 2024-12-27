WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAY GUIDE: Anything more to add to our NYE/NYD list?

(2021 reader photo by Claire)

On Tuesday night, some will stay home with a bottle of bubbly (inflatable or otherwise) to say goodbye to 2024. Others will head out. And if that’s your plan, all the better if you can celebrate right here on the peninsula. So we want to be sure our Holiday Guide‘s New Year’s list has all the options. If you know of something we’re missing – bar party? live music? late dinner with a midnight toast? organized run? or? – please send the info so we can add it to the list ASAP! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you.