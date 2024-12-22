VIDEO: West Seattle Runner’s annual Christmastime light-seeing run, and what’s ahead

A little rain doesn’t stop dedicated runners … like the ones in our photo, who showed up at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) tonight for a beloved tradition – the annual Christmas Lights Run. It’s one of countless running events that proprietors Tim and Lori McConnell – whose store will celebrate its 15th anniversary next spring – presented this year, including the Float Dodger 5K, the first-ever Halloween Lights Run, and Thanksgiving morning’s Gobble Gobble Run and food drive.

After a safety talk (and a moment to remember WSB co-founder Patrick Sand, who has been there to take the group photo at the start of so many previous Christmas Lights Runs), everyone headed out on a route the McConnells had planned:

You can see the route map here.

P.S. Looking into 2025, West Seattle Runner’s free fitness programs get going right after New Year’s – Get Fit (January 2 info night), Full Fit (also January 2 info night), and Got Fit (January 8 info night).