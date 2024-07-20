VIDEO: 2024 Float Dodger 5K starts the day, pre-parade

Once again this year, MyTeam Triumph led the way at the Float Dodger 5K, celebrating its 10th year as the West Seattle Grand Parade‘s opening act. About 600 people had registered by race time – here’s most of the rest of them “dodging” the Rotary Club of West Seattle‘s logo float at California/Lander:

Half an hour before race time, the Kids’ Dash saw dozens of young runners take a lap around the Hiawatha track. (Video later!) The Float Dodger is presented by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), and proceeds go to the West Seattle Food Bank, which had a booth at Hiawatha, selling their fundraising summer raffle tickets.

Also on hand – Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle (WSB sponsor):

More later! (Results will be linked here.)