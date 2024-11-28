THANKSGIVING SCENE: Before the gobbling, West Seattle Runner’s Gobble Gobble Run

(WSB photos)

A foggy mid-30s morning was no deterrent to those intrepid runners who turned out this morning for a pre-turkey Thanksgiving tradition – the 14th annual West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) Gobble Gobble Run on Alki.

WSR proprietors Lori and Tim McConnell added some extra spice to the mix this year, with drawings for running shoes:

Then it was time to get going for the “3-ish”-mile out and back run, low key, no pressure, no timing, even some walking:

This is the second of three special seasonal runs this fall – which started with the Halloween run, and continues with the Christmas Light Run on December 22. WSR also offers free weekly runs on Wednesday nights and Saturday mornings and special events such as a Women’s Workshop on December 10.