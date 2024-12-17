TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK: Tuesday notes

6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday, December 17th.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

On this final Tuesday of fall, rain is expected, with a high in the low 50s. Today’s sunrise/sunset are unchanged from Monday – 7:52 am and 4:18 pm.

SCHOOL

Last week before winter break – Seattle Public Schools dismiss one hour early on Friday (December 20).

TRANSIT

Water Taxi today – Regular service today.

Washington State Ferries today – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route with M/V Issaquah and M/V Cathlamet, plus M/V Sealth as the “ghost boat.” Check here for last-minute changes.

Metro buses today – Regular schedule.

ROAD WORK/CLOSURES

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project continues; the south half of the bridge is closed, with one lane each way on the north side. This will change on Thursday, SDOT has announced:

We’ll be transitioning into our third phase of traffic control on December 19. The two center lanes on Admiral Way SW will be closed during this phase, with one lane in each direction open for people driving. As part of this transition, the temporary crosswalk at Admiral Way SW and 39th Ave SW will be removed.

Meantime, Fairmount Avenue remains closed beneath the bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon. SDOT recently provided an update, with word of a lane shift.

*Beach Drive gas-pipeline work continues into January, PSE tells us – here’s our update.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

