TRAFFIC ALERT: Delridge Way shifts as pedestrian-bridge project moves to final phase

(WSB photo: Delridge project site, earlier this week)

As we’ve been mentioning in our daily traffic updates, we’ve had an inquiry out to SDOT about the status of the Delridge Way pedestrian-bridge seismic-strengthening project. We just received the update, and it includes word of a configuration change at the project site:

The Delridge Pedestrian Bridge is expected to reopen in early 2025. Crews will be wrapping up retrofits to the bridge’s components throughout December. Over the last year, we have made the bridge stronger by widening its foundation, adding carbon fiber wrapping, making structural reinforcements, rebuilding the ramp landings, and replacing the expansion joints.

If all goes well and the weather allows us to complete our work on schedule, we expect to be able to temporarily reopen the bridge to pedestrians in January 2025. There will still need to be short closures later in the year lasting a few days at a time to install the bridge railings.

Today (December 6), we will be shifting the travel lanes on Delridge Way SW to make room for the next phase of construction. There will continue to be two open lanes, with one lane for each direction of travel. We expect to fully reopen the road in early 2025.