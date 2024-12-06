‘Light Up the Night,’ movies, theater, music, Winter Wander, much more for your West Seattle Friday!

Thanks to Doug Eglington for the photo of today’s colorful sunrise! On to a busy day and night – here’s what’s on our list for you, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

INDOOR PLAY: Need an indoor place for your little one to play on this chilly day? 10 am-11:30 am, you’re welcome to drop in for the weekly free “Stay ‘n’ Play” event at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Open with poinsettias, holiday swags, and more! North side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history to see what’s new as well as what’s old, noon-4 pm. (61st SW & SW Stevens)

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: 12:15 pm-12:45 pm Fridays. More info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room is open 1-6 pm in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

SCHMITZ PARK CREEK RESTORE: Come to Alki Bathhouse (2701 Alki SW) this afternoon for a presentation and open house involving university students involved in the next step of this project – 2 pm presentation, 3 pm open house.

RAIN CITY CLAY HOLIDAY SHOW: The Arbor Heights studio/gallery hosts the show’s opening reception 4-8 pm – details in our calendar listing. (4208 SW 100th)

‘WINTER WANDER’ SCAVENGER HUNT BEGINS: Alice Kuder presents the “Winter Wander” scavenger hunt again this year, starting tonight – pre-registration open now; email wswinterwander@gmail.com:

The Winter Wander Scavenger Hunt is a free, 10-day community event designed to bring friends and families together for holiday fun. Wanderers download a Bingo-style clue sheet, scour West Seattle to identify the locations that solve the clues, and upload selfies in front of those locations to qualify for prize drawings. Open to everyone of all ages! Winter Wander starts at 5 PM, Fri., Dec. 6th , and concludes at 7 PM, Sun., Dec. 15th, 2024. Sign up by registering at wondersinaliceland.com.

VISCON CELLARS: Season’s just right for the ambience of this tasting room/wine bar, open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

‘ALL WE CARRY’: 5:30 pm screening of this documentary featuring a local immigrant family’s journey and the community who welcomed them. Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall. Free, donations welcome. (9140 California SW)

HOLIDAY MOVIE DOUBLE FEATURE AT WSCC: “West Seattle Christian Church is hosting a Movie Night at the church starting at 6 pm. We are playing 2 movies: ‘The Star’ followed by ‘Christmas with the Kranks.’ We will have a craft for kids between the movies and concessions selling popcorn and hot cocoa! Proceeds will go to the Westside Neighbors Shelter and we will be collecting Twin XL Blankets for the shelter as well.” (4200 42nd SW)

HOLIDAY MOVIE AT LOCUST CIDER: “December 6th, December 13th, and December 20th we have Christmas movie nights starting at 6 pm.” (2820 Alki SW)

‘LIGHT UP THE NIGHT’: Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & School invite you to “Light Up the Night,” with music and of course, lights, including the giant tree – highest-altitude community tree in the city! Bring nonperishable food donations to fill the sleigh in the Walmesley Center, which is open 6-8 pm with the lighting/caroling around 7 pm. (35th SW/SW Myrtle)

HOLIDAY GIFT FAIR AT OLG: The popular fair-trade-gift fair returns to Our Lady of Guadalupe, with the first night during “Light Up the Night,” 6-8 pm Friday, 4-8 pm Saturday, 9:30 am-1:30 am Sunday.

‘MOANA’ MOVIE NIGHT: West Seattle High School‘s AAPI Club invites you to the school theater to watch “Moana” – the original – with them tonight. 6:30 doors. Cash if you haven’t bought an advance ticket or want to buy concessions. More info in our preview!

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Folk-rock with Dublin Abbey live at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover.

BEN ROOT AT EASY STREET: Album-release performance, 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW). Free, all ages.

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

‘RAKE’S PROGRESS’ AT CSIHS: Second chance to catch the student production, 7:30 pm at the Chief Sealth International High School auditorium (2600 SW Thistle); details and ticket link in our preview.

BELLS OF THE SOUND: 7:30 pm concert with Puget Sound’s premier handbell choir at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW) – “A Very Bell Noel” is this year’s theme. Ticket info here.

‘SNOWED IN (AGAIN)’: The holiday musical continues at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm; ticket info is in our calendar listing.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Lady Coco tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doors at 9 pm, $18 cover, $5 skates. Tonight’s slate: Dining Dead, Loose Wing, Male/Gaze.

