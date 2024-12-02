MOVIE NIGHT: Join West Seattle High School’s AAPI Club for the original ‘Moana’

That’s the West Seattle High School AAPI Club, and they are hoping you’ll join them for a movie night this Friday (December 6). They’re showing the original “Moana” in the WSHS Theater.

Doors open at 6:30, movie’s at 7, general admission $8, children 5 and under free. They’ll be selling concessions – cash only, same way you can buy your ticket at the door (or you can buy tickets online in advance – go here). The club says, “This event is open to the whole West Seattle community and families and children are welcome!” The school is at 3000 California SW, and the theater entrance is close to the gym entrance, off the south end of the parking lot.