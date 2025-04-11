WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police report robbery arrest, saying the weapon was hot coffee

From SPD Blotter, an arrest last night in the 5400 block of Delridge. Police say they arrested a 33-year-old woman and booked her into the King County Jail for investigation of robbery “after she reportedly stole hot coffee … and then threw (it) at a clerk when she was asked to pay.” They say the 45-year-old clerk suffered “severe pain” and had a “bright red face, neck, and chest.” SFD treated him but he declined a trip to the hospital. The suspect is accused of filling two cups wth hot coffee and leaving with one around 9 pm; the clerk said he followed her outside and asked her to pay – then, he said, she threw the coffee at his face and chest. Police found her nearby and arrested her. We don’t have her name, but checking the jail roster, we see a 33-year-old woman booked late last night who is still behind bars, bail set at $3,000.