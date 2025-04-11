WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Daytime coyote sightings

Two more sighting reports sent to us, first one just after 1 pm today:

Big coyote spotted on 31st and Thistle. It just tried to follow a friend who was walking a small dog.

That one came in anonymously via text. The next one was via email, reported by Tim Van Liew on Thursday:

Taking a walk through Camp Long … and as I approached the golf course access road, I observed 3 coyotes out on the greens.

As always, our standard reminder: We publish coyote sightings for awareness, not alarm; expert advice on avoiding conflicts includes “never run from a coyote” and don’t enable their access to food – from unsecured garbage to unattended small pets. Read more here.