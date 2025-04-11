HAPPENING NOW: Rock Walk in The Junction, to raise money for West Seattle Summer Fest music

That’s the scene inside Jet City Labs, one of the two epicenters for tonight’s Rock Walk – check-in spot as well as a place you can still get a ticket if you didn’t buy one in advance for the sip-and-stroll event raising money to maximize music at West Seattle Summer Fest. At the door of JCL (4547 California SW), say hi to a man who knows a thing or two about music, proprietor Derek Moon:

His venue also is hosting one of tonight’s beverage providers, Offset Ciderworks. While briefly in The Junction, we also stopped in at another participating venue, Easy Street Records, where you’ll find Brennan and Paige from Sleight of Hand Cellars on the café stage:

Easy Street is gearing up for a huge day tomorrow – open at 7 am Saturday for Record Store Day. But in the meantime, if you’re not already on the Rock Walk, go get a ticket at Jet City or at John L. Scott (4445 California SW), and enjoy your 12 choices from among 30+ adult-beverage providers at 30 venues – listed here – and know you’re giving a lift to Summer Fest, now just three months away! Rock Walk is on until 9 tonight.